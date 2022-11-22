Dr. Brenda Brandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Brandon, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Brandon, MD
Dr. Brenda Brandon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Brandon works at
Dr. Brandon's Office Locations
-
1
Seton Medical Group Inc8945 Guilford Rd Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 997-8444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandon?
Dr. Brandon is outstanding! It is obvious that she cares deeply about her patients and takes the time to explain the details of what she recommends and why. She is an exceptional physician and person.
About Dr. Brenda Brandon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619936978
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Med Center|University Of Md Med Sys
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandon works at
Dr. Brandon has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.