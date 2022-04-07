Dr. Brenda Burke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Burke, DO
Overview of Dr. Brenda Burke, DO
Dr. Brenda Burke, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am new to the practice but Dr. Burke has been very thorough and very patient seeing me through my new diagnosis. Many tests and many visits ahead but I feel comfortable with Dr. Burke and Mary. I’m very glad I found them.
About Dr. Brenda Burke, DO
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colby College
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
