Overview of Dr. Brenda Cacucci, MD

Dr. Brenda Cacucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Cacucci works at ST VINCENT HOSPITALS & HEALTH CAR in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.