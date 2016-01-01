Overview of Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD

Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.



Dr. Camacho Yeomans works at Newpoint Behavioral Health Care in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.