Dr. Brenda Carnaghi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison Heights, MI.
Dr. Carnaghi works at
Randy Feldman Dpm LLC31017 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 828-1100
Randy Feldman Dpm LLC89 W South Blvd Ste 500, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 509-7086
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 509-7086
Gentle Foot and Ankle Care4123 Martin Rd Ste 101, Commerce Township, MI 48390 Directions (248) 363-3777
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Carnaghi is a wonderful doctor. She ended up operating on my broken bunion (after I fell on it) and was so concerned about it healing properly. She was extremely professional and did everything possible to ensure a full recovery. Not only is she an excellent doctor and surgeon, she is such a nice person. I have referred many friends to her and everyone loves her.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134248784
Dr. Carnaghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carnaghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carnaghi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carnaghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carnaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carnaghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carnaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carnaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.