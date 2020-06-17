Dr. Brenda Harris Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Harris Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brenda Harris Carr, MD
Dr. Brenda Harris Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Harris Carr works at
Dr. Harris Carr's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Stonecrest Mob8011 Mall Pkwy, Lithonia, GA 30038 Directions (404) 365-0966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.5440 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 322-3239
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.carr was the best doctor I have every had in life she is a phenomenal women she help me out with my iud and I tried to get my tube tied but my insurance change I was so bomb I miss so much going to the doctors ?? She deserves 20 star ?? I highly recommend her you will be so happy you picked her ....
About Dr. Brenda Harris Carr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871692335
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
