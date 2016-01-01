Overview

Dr. Brenda Cary, MD is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Cary works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.