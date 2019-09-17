Dr. Brenda Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Chao, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Chao, MD
Dr. Brenda Chao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX.
Dr. Chao works at
Dr. Chao's Office Locations
-
1
Jonathan B Buten MD PA1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 311, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (877) 800-5722
-
2
Lone Star Circle Of Care2300 Round Rock Ave Ste 106, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (877) 800-5722
-
3
Oakwood Seton Williamson301 Seton Pkwy Ste 407, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 931-1656
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chao?
Great office staff. Received quick and efficient care.
About Dr. Brenda Chao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255625075
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.