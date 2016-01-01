Dr. Brenda Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brenda Cooper, MD
Dr. Brenda Cooper, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Case Western Univ Med School11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3951Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Ireland Cancer Center5885 Landerbrook Dr Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 460-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brenda Cooper, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518986462
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med
- Francis Scott Key Med Ctr
- Francis Scott Key Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.