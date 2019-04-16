Dr. Brenda Czaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Czaban, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Czaban, MD
Dr. Brenda Czaban, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.
Dr. Czaban works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Czaban's Office Locations
-
1
Common Ground Psychiatry300 S Jackson St Ste 405, Denver, CO 80209 DirectionsMonday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Czaban?
Have seen many psychiatrists throughout my lifetime and I am very impressed with Dr. Czaban. She is reassuring and takes the time necessary to truly listen and present options to you as the patient which is so rare these days. Completely electronically integrated as well which is perfect as a patient.
About Dr. Brenda Czaban, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588710180
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czaban accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czaban works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Czaban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czaban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.