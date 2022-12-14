Dr. Brenda Dennert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Dennert, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Dennert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Biltmore2222 E Highland Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 254-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. D. for years. She saved me! I would recommend her to anyone with GI issues. She is kind and patient and wicked smart.
About Dr. Brenda Dennert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235127846
Education & Certifications
- SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennert has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dennert speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.