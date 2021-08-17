See All Dermatologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Dintiman works at Dermutopia in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermutopia Vienna
    527 Maple Ave E Ste 204, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 229-2544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Dermatitis
Acne
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dintiman?

    Aug 17, 2021
    Dr. Dintiman is a lovely person who truly cares about her patients. She focuses all her attention on you during your appointment.
    Kathryn McCurdy — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dintiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dintiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dintiman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dintiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dintiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dintiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dintiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dintiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.