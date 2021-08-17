Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dintiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Dintiman works at
Locations
Dermutopia Vienna527 Maple Ave E Ste 204, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 229-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dintiman is a lovely person who truly cares about her patients. She focuses all her attention on you during your appointment.
About Dr. Brenda Dintiman, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Dintiman works at
