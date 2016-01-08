Overview

Dr. Brenda El-Shiekh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.