Dr. Brenda Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Centrosalud PC2900 Kirby Rd Ste 11, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 345-4640
Levy Dermatology PC1920 Kirby Pkwy Ste 204, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 345-4640Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hardy is excellent, she’s attentive, thorough and compassionate. I couldn’t ask for better qualities in a gynecologist.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
