Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Hines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
New Beginnings OB/GYN600 Lafayette Blvd Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 370-4380
New Beginnings Obgyn PC2216 Princess Anne St Ste 202, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 370-4380
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hines and her staff are an amazing group of professionals! When I became of Medicare age, my OBGYN group no longer would accept me as a patient. I searched the web and found that Dr. Hines did, indeed, treat Medicare patients and had excellent reviews as well. Dr. Hines, herself, is a very kind and caring physician. She spent a great deal of time with me and made me feel so comfortable. I also saw Jacqueline Smith, her PA, and she was wonderful and also spent a lot of valuable time with me. Not only is the medical staff excellent, so are the other staff members who make New Beginnings run so smoothly. The receptionist is kind and thorough. Carla, her nurse, is so very nice when getting you ready to see the doctor/PA. What I love especially is that when you have any sort of test, Ms. Wallace (I believe that's her name) calls you immediately once the results are in. You can also read the results and notes from the doctor/PA on their portal. New Beginnings is the way to go
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043296015
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
