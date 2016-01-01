Dr. Brenda Horwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Horwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Horwitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Locations
-
1
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-9900Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
2
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia255 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 875-2200
-
3
Temple University Hospital Inc - Fort Washington515 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 707-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horwitz?
About Dr. Brenda Horwitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053309559
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Dr. Horwitz has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.