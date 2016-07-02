Dr. Brenda Houmard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houmard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Houmard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center - Montlake, UW Medical Center - Northwest and Valley Medical Center.
SRM Spokane15920 E Indiana Ave Ste 200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 321-5662
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Houmard was very understanding and easy to talk to. She had the financial, emotional, and clinical opinion, which really helped. I would highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649350612
- University of Washington
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State Univ
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
