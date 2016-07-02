Overview

Dr. Brenda Houmard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center - Montlake, UW Medical Center - Northwest and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Houmard works at Seattle Reproductive Medicine in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.