Dr. Brenda Jefferson-Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefferson-Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Jefferson-Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Jefferson-Byrd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Jefferson-Byrd works at
Locations
Fox Valley Urgent Care3535 E New York St Ste 115, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-1900
LaGrange Medical Center and Urgent Care6170 Joliet Rd Ste 1, Countryside, IL 60525 Directions (708) 352-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jefferson-Byrd?
Dr. Jefferson-Byrd is a compassionate and caring doctor. Dr. Jefferson-Byrd takes the time to explain answers to medical questions. She is a highly professional doctor. Her expertise and medical manner is impeccable. She is a strong asset to the practice.
About Dr. Brenda Jefferson-Byrd, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285717595
Education & Certifications
- Provena St Joseph Med Center|Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jefferson-Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jefferson-Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefferson-Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jefferson-Byrd speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefferson-Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefferson-Byrd.
