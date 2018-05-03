Dr. Brenda Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Jimenez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberomericana and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Fl 2, Weston, FL 33331 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
Dr. Jimenez has been my doctor for 3 plus years. She was the one who finally, after much searching was able to give me a diagnosis. She always would listen to my concerns and symptoms and would always try to get to the bottom of what was going on. She is caring, concerned, would spend ample time explaining and answering any questions I had and would go out of her way to make sure I was well cared for. She quite literally the best doctor I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
About Dr. Brenda Jimenez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1710149471
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Universidad Iberomericana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.