Dr. Brenda Jobson, MD
Dr. Brenda Jobson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Saint Joseph London.
Lake Cumberland Weight Loss Physicians154 Bogle Office Park Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 676-0110
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brenda Jobson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831126887
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Jobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jobson has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobson.
