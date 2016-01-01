Overview

Dr. Brenda Jobson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Jobson works at Lake Cumberland Weight Loss Physicians in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.