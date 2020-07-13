Dr. Brenda Ketcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Ketcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Ketcher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
Locations
Brenda Ketcher M.d.p.a.124 Sawtooth Oak St, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 623-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Most thorough endoscopy debrief I’ve ever had. Very friendly staff. She’s the best.
About Dr. Brenda Ketcher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ketcher has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ketcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketcher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketcher.
