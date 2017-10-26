Dr. Brenda Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Brenda Kim, DO
Dr. Brenda Kim, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
N S U H S P S C - Buffalo Grove650 W Lake Cook Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 432-1558
Northshore University Health System757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-1558
NorthShore Medical Group767 Park Ave W Ste 240, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-1558
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If pelvic exams are super uncomfortable/painful for you, make an appointment! She is great, sweet, made me really comfortable. Used small speculum and was super gentle. Plus gave me helpful tips on how to ease the discomfort. I am definitely coming back next year.
About Dr. Brenda Kim, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1194743112
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University, St. James Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.