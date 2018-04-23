Dr. Brenda Kohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Kohn, MD
Dr. Brenda Kohn, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
She’s an excellent doctor who helped my son when he was younger. She was wonderful with him and I would recommend her to anyone who needs her help. Getting an appointment might take awhile but she’s worth the wait.
About Dr. Brenda Kohn, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114061041
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kohn has seen patients for Precocious Puberty and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
