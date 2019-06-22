See All Family Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center

Dr. Marshall works at Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc. in San Diego, CA with other offices in Solana Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc.
    11622 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 764-2422
  2. 2
    Brenda Marshall MD
    634 STEVENS AVE, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 663-7699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
BioTE® Pellet Therapy
Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
BioTE® Pellet Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407979842
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

