Dr. Brenda Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Sonoran Consultants in Obgyn9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 124, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-0010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I can't speak higher of Dr. Martin and her team. I was very picky when it came to my first pregnancy and was really nervous after going through reviews after reviews I settled on Dr. Martin. I am 110% percent satisfied with my decision. I saw her EVERY. SINGLE. APPOINTMENT. she took adequate time with us and all the questions we had. It was a particularly difficult pregnancy and she held our hands every step of the way. When it came to delivery, she was the one who checked on me and was honest.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821255621
- Brown University - Women and Infants' Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
