See All Ophthalmologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD

Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with Nei/Nih

Dr. Myers-Powell works at Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Craig Young, MD
Dr. Craig Young, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Chung, MD
Dr. Gary Chung, MD
4.7 (25)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Myers-Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 517-3334
  2. 2
    Medical Imaging On 1st LLC
    33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 815-1231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Ischemia
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Retinal Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Myers-Powell?

    Nov 10, 2022
    My wife has been going there for about 3 years , and she has fought for my wife with insurance companies and Pharmicists
    Frank Harpeng — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Myers-Powell to family and friends

    Dr. Myers-Powell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Myers-Powell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD.

    About Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356325195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nei/Nih
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John's Mercy Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers-Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers-Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers-Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers-Powell has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers-Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers-Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers-Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers-Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers-Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brenda Myers-Powell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.