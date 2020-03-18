Overview of Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD

Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Panzera works at Central Park Hematology & Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.