Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD
Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Panzera works at
Dr. Panzera's Office Locations
Cpho A Div. of Ny Cancer & Blood Specialists12 E 86th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-6660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panzera is very professional, compassionate and explains my condition well. I would recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Brenda Panzera, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962502013
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panzera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzera works at
Dr. Panzera has seen patients for Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panzera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.