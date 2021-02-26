Dr. Brenda Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brenda Roy, MD
Dr. Brenda Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Gynecologists of Fall River-prima Care PC277 Pleasant St Ste 203, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 673-1147
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is Always on time for your appointment. Takes her time to listen to the patient and explains everything to which a patient can understand.
About Dr. Brenda Roy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1881858678
Education & Certifications
- McGill U, Quebec
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roy speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
