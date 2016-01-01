See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Brenda Sanders, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Brenda Sanders, MD

Dr. Brenda Sanders, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Sanders works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanders' Office Locations

    Pediatrics Northwest - James Center
    1628 S Mildred St Ste 104, Tacoma, WA 98465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Brenda Sanders, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164587184
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sanders’s profile.

    Dr. Sanders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

