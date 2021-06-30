See All General Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Milwaukee, WI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD

Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Satchie works at Aurora Medical Surgical Specs in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Satchie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Association of Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd.
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 575, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 649-3240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952379372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education

