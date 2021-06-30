Overview of Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD

Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Satchie works at Aurora Medical Surgical Specs in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.