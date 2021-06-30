Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD
Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Satchie works at
Dr. Satchie's Office Locations
-
1
Association of Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 575, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satchie?
Dr. Satchie is a great surgeon. Have been to her for two surgeries and she is truly caring and compassionate. explained everything in detail and drew me pictures! Minimal scarring. great bedside manner, does not have the god attitude.
About Dr. Brenda Satchie, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952379372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satchie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satchie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satchie works at
Dr. Satchie has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Satchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.