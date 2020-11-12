Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
South Tulsa Plastic Surgery10131 S Yale Ave Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 238-4831
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- We do not accept health insurance
Umm what else is there to say except AMAZING!! I am so glad I found Dr. Schiesel and she was able to give me results I could only dream of! Being obese from a very young age, and then losing 100lbs left my body a mess! Dr. Schiesel was informative and made me feel at ease with going forward with the procedure. She gave me realistic expectations, which she blew out of the park! Only 1 day post op, so I still have a pretty good journey ahead of me but I am more than pleased with my current results! I finally have a belly button I can see!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 2015
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Oklahoma State University
