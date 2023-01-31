Dr. Shen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Shen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
South Bay Family Medical Group520 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-8816
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Dr. Shen and staff were professional, caring, and on top of my appointment and health.
About Dr. Brenda Shen, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1053669390
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Fam Prac Res
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.