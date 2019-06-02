Dr. Brenda Shoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Shoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brenda Shoo, MD
Dr. Brenda Shoo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Shoo's Office Locations
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
- 2 5160 Fairview Blvd Ste 1100, Wyoming, MN 55092 Directions (651) 982-3520
U Mn Med Ctr Transplant Services500 Harvard St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 273-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schoo saw me through 30 radiation treatments and beyond. She is wonderful, caring, and thoroughly explains and supports. I never have known a more caring doctor!
About Dr. Brenda Shoo, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
