Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD

Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Berger Hospital, Diley Ridge Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital, Madison Health, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sickle-Santanello works at Surgical Oncology Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH, London, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sickle-Santanello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Consultants
    170 Northwoods Blvd Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 505-7511
  2. 2
    Mount Carmel St Anns
    500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 898-4000
  3. 3
    Brenda J. Sickle Santanello MD Inc.
    8100 Ravines Edge Ct Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 505-7511
  4. 4
    Madison Health
    210 N Main St, London, OH 43140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 845-7518
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Mount Carmel Grove City
    5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 505-7511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center
  • Berger Hospital
  • Diley Ridge Medical Center
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Licking Memorial Hospital
  • Madison Health
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sickle-Santanello?

    Jun 28, 2022
    I met Dr. Brenda at one of the lowest points in my life, but she and her staff were kind, informative and helpful at every stage along the way through my surgery and afterwards. Dr. Brenda is a wonderful doctor and I am glad she was my surgical oncologist.
    HRM — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD
    About Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548259492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Sickle-Santanello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sickle-Santanello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sickle-Santanello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sickle-Santanello has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sickle-Santanello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sickle-Santanello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sickle-Santanello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sickle-Santanello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sickle-Santanello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

