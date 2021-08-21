Dr. Brenda Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Simpson, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
El Paso Dermatology1700 Murchison Dr Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-3254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simpson was kind and treated both my children with respect. She listened to my concerns, as well as theirs and offered clear treatment. She is the best !
About Dr. Brenda Simpson, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1750676250
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.