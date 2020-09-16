See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Brenda Smith, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brenda Smith, MD

Dr. Brenda Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Smith works at Brenda S Smith MD in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brenda S Smith MD
    1201 NW Briarcliff Pkwy Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 587-7979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    Sep 16, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Smith for 9+ years, she came highly recommended by a close friend of mine. She helped me transition through menopause after an unexpected hysterectomy at 49. Because of her passion for giving our bodies the support they need to age well and healthy I can say I'm very thankful for her expertise. She goes way beyond being an MD...she knows from her research women can maintain and even improve their health by choosing a healthy lifestyle. Achieving that healthy lifestyle doesn't come without commitment and I appreciate that each year Dr. Smith tests and adjusts, then prepares my individual plan. I can call with questions if I'm having a problem and she is prompt with a follow up to resolve my issue. Adjusting my activity level, what I eat and drink and expose myself to physically and mentally all play a part in my health and Dr. Smith keeps me accountable and on track! The benefit I receive is commensurate with my willingness and effort.
    About Dr. Brenda Smith, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790880086
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Brenda S Smith MD in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

