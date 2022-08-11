Overview

Dr. Brenda Wells, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Tucson Family Care -- Tucson , AZ in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.