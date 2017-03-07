Dr. Brenda Westhoff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Westhoff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Westhoff, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pratt, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Pratt Primary Care Clinic420 Country Club Rd, Pratt, KS 67124 Directions (620) 672-7415
Pratt Regional Medical Center200 Commodore St, Pratt, KS 67124 Directions (620) 672-7451
Wheat Ridge Office8550 W 38th Ave Ste 300, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was awake during hemmroid banding, hardly felt a thing. She is good doctor and very professional. Not very forth coming with information. She was vague when I ask her how many hemorrhoids I had. Then I when on internet and found out they only do three bandings. I told her before the last banding I was still having pain. She examined me and said it was the fissure. She said it can take 3 months to heal. 9 mos later still not healed & now hemmroid pain back after 1-1/2 mo after banding.
About Dr. Brenda Westhoff, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Kansas University Med Center
- Kansas University Med Center|Kansas University Med Ctr
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westhoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westhoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westhoff has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Westhoff speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Westhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.