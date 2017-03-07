Overview

Dr. Brenda Westhoff, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pratt, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Westhoff works at Pratt Internal Medicine Group in Pratt, KS with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.