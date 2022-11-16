Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Willis, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Willis, MD
Dr. Brenda Willis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lincolnton, NC.
Dr. Willis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
-
1
Charles Crumley MD751 S Laurel St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (980) 284-2005
-
2
Daymark Recovery Services Inc405 NC HIGHWAY 65, Reidsville, NC 27320 Directions (336) 342-8316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
For years my family and I have had to slowly watch my brother Jill himself through addiction. He has seen many many doctors that did not help him. Dr Willis is sweet and caring and has given him the proper treatment. After years of heartache my family is now seeing light at the end of a dark tunnel. I can’t refer her enough not to mention the front office staff are also extremely kind and caring.
About Dr. Brenda Willis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831372721
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.