Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM
Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boardman, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
1
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC8175 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-8800
2
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC16844 Saint Clair Ave, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Directions (330) 385-2413
3
Northern Ohio Medical Specialists LLC1201 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 747-4888
- 4 258 State Route 14 Ste C, Columbiana, OH 44408 Directions (330) 482-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brendan Barrett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578903126
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.