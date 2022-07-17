Dr. Brendan Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Browne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Browne, MD
Dr. Brendan Browne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Browne's Office Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-4898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1365B Clifton Rd NE Ste 1403, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Browne. I decided to see him after researching the HOLEP procedure for enlarged prostate. At the time, Dr. Browne was the only urologist in Atlanta who did the procedure. He did a thorough examination and fully explained the procedure and what to expect. I’d had Rezum 3 years prior with marginal results. He performed HOLEP in January and the results have been better than I’d hoped. Recovery went smoothly, and I am 6 months post surgery and feel like a new man. I highly recommend Dr. Browne. He will never rush, and always has the patient’s best interest in mind.
About Dr. Brendan Browne, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Florida
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browne speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.