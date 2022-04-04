Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD
Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
Brendan J. Carroll MD Inc.9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 854-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carroll did my hernia surgery in Mar. 2022. Easy to work with, very quick, clean and comfortable experience. Dyana, from Dr. Carrolls office made the whole experience flow very smoothly. She had to reschedule my appointment 3 times due to health issues that were based on my health problems. She did so flawlessly. Just a very comfortable experience all around. I would highly recommend Dr Carroll to anyone.
About Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.