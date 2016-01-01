Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD
Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
Mental Health Services for Clark and Madison Counties, Inc.474 N YELLOW SPRINGS ST, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 399-9500
Madison Health210 N Main St, London, OH 43140 Directions (740) 845-7415Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Community Counseling Ctrs. Inc.5109 W Broad St Ste 104, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 279-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brendan Carroll, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
