Dr. Cavanaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brendan Cavanaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan Cavanaugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Locations
1
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
2
Iu Health Arnett Pain Management - Frankfort1458 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN 46041 Directions (765) 838-6717
3
Iu Health Arnett Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation (mccarty Lane)5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 838-6717
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I immediately felt comfortable with this doctor. He explained the tests and treatment plan in a comfortable and easy to understand manner.
About Dr. Brendan Cavanaugh, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013947639
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavanaugh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavanaugh speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.
