Overview of Dr. Brendan Collins, MD

Dr. Brendan Collins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at St Paul Place Specialists Inc. in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD and Nottingham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.