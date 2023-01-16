Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD
Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Finnerty works at
Dr. Finnerty's Office Locations
-
1
Endocrine and Minimally Invasive Surgery - Upper East Side520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finnerty?
I was referred to Dr. Finnerty for a fine needle biopsy in August 2022. He was very informative and skilled with this procedure. Results from the biopsy showed that I had to have a partial thyroidectomy. After doing my due diligence and receiving other opinions, I decided to move forward with Dr. Finnerty for my surgery (December 2022). He was extremely thorough and explained how the entire procedure would go to both my family and I. I would highly recommend him for any of your endocrinology needs. Both him and his staff are incredibly informative and helpful as well. Dr. Finnerty is a compassionate surgeon who makes you feel at ease during an arduous time.
About Dr. Brendan Finnerty, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1962727495
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finnerty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnerty accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnerty works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnerty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.