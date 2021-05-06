See All General Surgeons in Hobart, IN
Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They completed their residency with University of Chicago

Dr. Frawley works at Indiana Surgical Associates in Hobart, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Surgical Associates PC
    7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-1910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Indiana Surgical Associates
    12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste C100, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 662-5585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2021
    Most excellent doctor. Explains the situation throughly. Examines all possibilities and is very concerned for his patients.
    Richard — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225172083
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan Frawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frawley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frawley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frawley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frawley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

