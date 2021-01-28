Dr. Brendan Gaylis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaylis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Gaylis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brendan Gaylis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|University Of Mn Affil Hosps
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8964Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1025 Prospect St Ste 160, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 299-8999
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7870
Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Inc292 Euclid Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 262-8624
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Gaylis is an outstanding surgeon who demonstrates perseverance on behalf of his patients. He will do everything in his power to ensure that his patients get the best possible results as he really cares about them. He treated my 85 year old husband with kindness and consideration as well as fully explaining every procedure and the possible outcome to me. I am so grateful that we were referred to Dr Gaylis as I feel that my husband had a wonderful surgeon who took the time and patience to ensure that he got the best treatment available. Thank you Dr Gaylis
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|University Of Mn Affil Hosps
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
