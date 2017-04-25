Dr. Brendan Kluszynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kluszynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Kluszynski, MD
Overview of Dr. Brendan Kluszynski, MD
Dr. Brendan Kluszynski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Kluszynski's Office Locations
Hendricks Regional Health ENT100 Hospital Ln Ste 220, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kluszynski was very patient and kind to our three year old who has had to have tubes twice. Our son was very nervous and apprehensive going in, but the procedure quick, easy and smooth. The follow-ups were just as great. I'd highly recommend Dr. K!
About Dr. Brendan Kluszynski, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Dr. Kluszynski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kluszynski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluszynski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluszynski.
