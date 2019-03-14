Dr. Brendan Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Lloyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan Lloyd, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Locations
-
1
Cpc Santa Ana Hospital2212 E 4th St Ste 304, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 288-3230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lloyd?
Dr. Lloyd is top notch!!! Friendly, professional and very thorough with his examinations. Has done a lot of work on me over the years and if not for him I would probably be dead. He did a biopsy when he saw something out of the ordinary on my back, which turned out to be melanoma. Thank God he found it early!!! He is absolutely one of the best!!! Highly Recommend him!!!
About Dr. Brendan Lloyd, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1437354289
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.